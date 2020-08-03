Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TOUGH AS NAILS on CBS - Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Article Pixel

The episode airs from 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT.

Aug. 3, 2020  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TOUGH AS NAILS on CBS - Wednesday, August 12, 2020"Trash Day" - The two crews each look for an important win in the team competition when tasked with packing a moving van, and competitors look to avoid elimination during the individual competition by collecting and loading trash into a moving garbage truck, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, August 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host and executive producer.

The TOUGH AS NAILS competitors are:



Name: Linnett Key

Job: Welder

Age: 34

Hometown: Lecanto, Fla.

Instagram: @LKeyFit and @LoveLinnett



Name: Danny Moody

Job: Drywaller

Age: 33

Hometown: Spokane, Wash.

Instagram: @drmoody22



Name: Melissa Burns

Job: Farmer

Age: 27

Hometown: Milford Center, Ohio

Instagram: @farm_fit_wife



Name: Lee Marshall

Job: Roofer

Age: 61

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.



Name: Kelly "Murph" Murphy

Job: Marine Corps Veteran

Age: 47

Hometown: Paragon, Ind.

Instagram: @kwmurph72



Name: Linda Goodridge

Job: Deputy Sheriff

Age: 29

Hometown: Marion, N.Y.



Name: Luis Yuli

Job: Scaffolder

Age: 35

Hometown: The Bronx, N.Y.

Instagram: @luispyuli



Name: Michelle S. Kiddy

Job: Gate Agent

Age: 62

Hometown: Alexandria, Ky.



Name: Callie Cattell

Job: Fisherman

Age: 28

Hometown: Bend, Ore.

Instagram: @calliecattell



Name: Young An

Job: Firefighter

Age: 36

Hometown: Alexandria, Va.

Instagram: @boomer.3000



Name: Tara Davis

Job: Ironworker

Age: 30

Hometown: Elk Plain, Wash.

Instagram: @thatonebatmom



Name: Myles V. Polk

Job: Forestry Tech

Age: 28

Hometown: Tuskegee, Ala.

Instagram: @priimal

TOUGH AS NAILS is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until the TOUGH AS NAILS winner is named, but nobody will go home. Even after they "punch out" of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series will redefine what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes.

TOUGH AS NAILS is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone are executive producers.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop