Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Tuesday, March 8, 2022
10:01-11:00 p.m. – TO TELL THE TRUTH: “624 (George Lopez, D.L. Hughley and Natasha Leggero)” (624)
George Lopez, D.L. Hughley and Natasha Leggero make up the celebrity panel. This week's episode is another home run! Panelists include a ballpark organist, barf bag collector, jetpack pilot, former Solid Gold Dancer and Fountains of Bellagio designer.
Hosted by "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth," the funny reimagination of the beloved game show featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter FROM Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level. In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
ABC's "To Tell the Truth" won its Thursday 10 p.m. time slot this summer in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.
Watch a preview of the new episode here:
