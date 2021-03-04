Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The series is hosted by 'black-ish' star Anthony Anderson.

Mar. 4, 2021  
Ron Funches, Tom Lennon and Rick Fox make up the celebrity panel. Everyone is picking each other's brains to try to identify the liars among this impressive panel of contestants including a world-renowned potter, the Beautyblender inventor, the Squatty Potty creator, a Paralympic champion and a nitpicker.

Hosted by "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth," the funny reimagination of the beloved game show featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter from Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level. In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

ABC's "To Tell the Truth" won its Thursday 10 p.m. time slot this summer in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.

