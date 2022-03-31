Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, March 31, 2022
10:00-11:00 p.m. – TO TELL THE TRUTH: “620 (Chelsea Handler, Thomas Lennon and Oscar Nunez)” (620)
Chelsea Handler, Thomas Lennon and Oscar Nunez make up the celebrity panel. Dig deep into this week's episode with a panel featuring a professional hitchhiker, a person who had 30 dates in three days, a cemetery archeologist, a pogo world champion and the Dippin' Dots inventor.
Hosted by "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth," the funny reimagination of the beloved game show featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter FROM Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level. In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
ABC's "To Tell the Truth" won its Thursday 10 p.m. time slot this summer in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
Hosted by "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth," the funny reimagination of the beloved game show featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter FROM Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level. In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
ABC's "To Tell the Truth" won its Thursday 10 p.m. time slot this summer in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here: