Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, July 30, 2020
The Episode Airs at 10:00PM EDT
"503 (Joel McHale, Oliver Hudson, Nikki Glaser, Vivica A. Fox)" - Actor, comedian and host of ABC's "Card Sharks," Joel McHale, actor Oliver Hudson, comedian Nikki Glaser and actress Vivica A. FOX make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth," airing THURSDAY, JULY 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) This exceptional contestant panel features a U.S. Quidditch team champion, a professional cheese sculptor, one of the original members of N*SYNC, the inventor of a glitter bomb and someone who helped to catch a serial killer. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
