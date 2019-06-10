Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Sunday, June 30, 2019
"Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Ron Funches, Kirstie Alley" - Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Ron Funches and Kirstie Alley make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth," airing SUNDAY, JUNE 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. The panel is presented with a variety of participants with interesting stories, from a record-breaking bubble artist to the inventor of PopSockets® and a voodoo practitioner.
"To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956 and is hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter, Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
"To Tell the Truth" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.
