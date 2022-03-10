Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, March 16, 2022
8:31-9:00 p.m. – THE WONDER YEARS: “The Sleepover” (116)
When Dean learns that Corey's dad, Coach Long, is in the doghouse, he struggles to keep this secret FROM his friend.
Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.
Watch a clip FROM the series here:
