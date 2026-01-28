Idina Menzel, Josh Gad Headline HARMONY IN THE HILLS Benefit in LA

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Harmony in the Hills, the Broadway-caliber concert series founded by Tony-nominated actor and producer Rory O'Malley, returns to Los Angeles on Saturday, February 7, 2026 for an unforgettable evening in Vista Del Mar's Glorya Kaufman (GK) Performing Arts Center.

The concert will raise funds for Vista Del Mar's renowned Therapeutic Arts Program, uniquely designed for Vista's beloved children of all circumstances and abilities including kids abused, abandoned, in foster and adoptive care and those living with Autism.

The extraordinary all-star lineup of Broadway and multi-hyphenate artists features performances by: Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Joey McIntyre, Emily Goglia, Tyrone Huntley, Misty Cotton, Rory O'Malley, and Squad Harmonix, a local youth a capella group. The program celebrates classic and contemporary musical theater, with solo performances, special collaborations, and a refreshing reception after.

"Harmony in the Hills was created to bring world-class artists together in service of the Cheviot Hills community," said O'Malley. "Vista Del Mar does extraordinary work for children and families, and it's incredibly meaningful to gather friends and colleagues to support their Therapeutic Arts Program in such a beautiful, intimate venue."

Produced by Turn It Off Productions, Josh Gad, Ida Darvish, Maria Alcaide and Rory O'Malley, Harmony in the Hills has quickly become known for pairing top-tier Broadway talent with a strong local mission-activating neighborhood theaters, engaging local audiences, and directing ticket proceeds toward arts and educational initiatives.

Vista Del Mar's GK Performing Arts Center is a state-of-the-art 299-seat theater venue located on Vista's West Los Angeles campus. It provides a rare and meaningful opportunity for audiences to experience Broadway stars up close while supporting this essential nonprofit organization. Vista provides a variety of life-saving mental health programs and services for some of the most vulnerable children and families through LA County and beyond, consistently awarded Charity Navigator and GuildStar's highest ratings.

The concert will include a live band, music direction by Brad Gardner and stage direction by Anna Aimee White. Squad Harmonix is music directed by Laura Saggers.

Harmony in the Hills

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Vista Del Mar's Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center 3200 Motor Ave. LA, CA 90064

Vistadelmar.org

For ticket information and updates, please visit www.HarmonyintheHills.com