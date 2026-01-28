Adam Pascal to Perform in RENT IN CONCERT at the Tilles Center

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Tour of RENT in Concert will arrive at Long Island University's Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, February 13 at 8 pm, bringing the unforgettable music of Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking musical to Long Island audiences in a powerful symphonic concert setting. RENT is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, marking three decades since its Off-Broadway debut in January 1996 and subsequent move to Broadway.

Audiences will experience the music of Larson's landmark work through its original Broadway legacy as Adam Pascal, who originated the role of Roger, hosts the evening and returns to the stage for a special encore performance. Presented in a symphonic concert format with full orchestra, the event celebrates the iconic songs that changed musical theater forever.

Adam, a Syosset native who is also Tilles Center and Long Island University's 2025/26 Artist-in-Residence, offers a rare and meaningful connection to the show's original legacy.

The performance features orchestral accompaniment by New York City's acclaimed ensemble Contemporaneous, known for its bold and immersive approach to contemporary music-making. The concert is directed by Sara Brians and conducted by Heidi Joosten, uniting top-tier theatrical and musical artistry in a dynamic live experience.

Audiences will hear a full lineup of beloved songs, including "Rent," "One Song Glory," "Take Me or Leave Me," "Out Tonight," and the timeless "Seasons of Love," performed by a thrilling cast of rising stars and celebrated vocalists.

STARRING

Kris Carrasco singing the songs of Angel; Ruchir Khazanchi singing the songs of Benny; Candice Woods singing the songs of Joanne; Tommy Kaiser singing the songs of Mark; Alex Lugo singing the songs of Maureen; Jasiana Caraballo singing the songs of Mimi; Will Hastreiter singing the songs of Roger; Terrance Johnson singing the songs of Tom Collins

The ensemble featuers Chachi Delgado, Joseph DePietro, Rodney McKinner, Nisa Mercado, and Neema Muteti.



A cultural phenomenon since its debut in 1996, Jonathan Larson's RENT revolutionized Broadway with its contemporary sound, diverse storytelling, and unflinching exploration of community, love, and life in New York City's East Village. Its music continues to inspire audiences worldwide, with themes that resonate as strongly today as ever.