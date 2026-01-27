Philip Glass Cancels Kennedy Center Symphony Premiere

According to reporting by the Associated Press, composer Philip Glass has canceled the scheduled world premiere of his Symphony No. 15, "Lincoln," at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, becoming the latest artist to withdraw from the venue following leadership changes tied to President Donald Trump.

Glass’ Symphony No. 15, titled "Lincoln," had been scheduled for performances on June 12 and June 13 and was to be conducted by Grammy-winning conductor Karen Kamensek.

In a statement released Tuesday by his publicist, Glass said, "Symphony No. 15 is a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, and the values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the Symphony. Therefore, I feel an obligation to withdraw this Symphony premiere from the Kennedy Center under its current leadership."

The cancellation comes following the announcement that the venue would be renamed the Trump Kennedy Center, a rebranding effort that has drawn criticism from congress, artists and patrons who view the center as a nonpartisan cultural institution.

Glass, who turns 89 on January 31st, was named a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2018.