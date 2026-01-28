Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Marriott Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Get a first look at Marriott Theatre's production of Little Shop of Horrors, now on stage through March 15th, 2026.

The deviously delicious smash hit musical Little Shop of Horrors has devoured audience’s hearts for decades. The charming, quirky, tongue-in-cheek comedy from Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and Beauty and the Beast) follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it.

The production is Directed & Choreographed by Tommy Rapley.

The cast includes Jackson Evans as Seymour, Maya Rowe as Audrey, Andrew Mueller as Orin and others, Mark David Kaplan as Mr. Mushnik, Lorenzo Rush Jr. as the voice of Audrey II, Lydia Burke as Crystal, Daryn Whitney Harrell as Ronnette, Miciah Lathan as Chiffon, and Garrett Lutz as Audrey II (Puppet). The ensemble features Jordan Anthony Arredondo and Ed Kross. Understudies include Marta Bady, Dan Gold, Darryl D'Angelo Jones, and Arwen-Vira Marsh. Amanda Walker will assume the role of Audrey beginning March 4.