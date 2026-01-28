Top Scottish Acts To See At The Glasgow International Comedy Festival

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 2026 Glasgow International Comedy Festival kicks off on 11 March and BroadwayWorld Scotland editor Natalie O'Donoghue has rounded up some of her top picks of Scottish acts appearing at the festival.

Rosco McClelland

'How Could Hell Be Any Worse?'

Oran Mor, Sunday 29th March, 8.30pm

Winner of the 2025 Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at GICF, Rosco McClelland's riotous comedy returns on the final day of the festival, with one of the Fringe's best-reviewed shows in 2025. 'How could hell be any worse?' asks the question - what happens when you've reached the top of a mountain you'd been climbing for years... Read Rosco's 5 star BroadwayWorld review here

Marjolein Robertson

'O' / 'Lein'

Oran Mor, 17th and 18th March, 7.30pm

Hailing from Shetland, Marjolein Robertson brings a double header to GICF, with her shows 'O' and 'Lein' as the final instalment in her ground-breaking trilogy of standup storytelling shows. Expertly weaving comedy and folklore, the comic tells the story of her mind, body and soul. Check out Marjolein's BroadwayWorld reviews of O and Lein.





Susie McCabe

'Coming of Rage'

King's Theatre, Friday 27th March, 7.30pm

One of Scotland's top comedy exports, it's a trio of shows for hometown hero Susie McCabe as she brings her brand new show 'Coming of Rage' to the iconic King's Theatre. The show picks up following a serious health scare as Susie's life comes crashing down around her - mixed with having to show her mum her to live in the modern tech world and the state of the nation...Susie is still standing!

Mark Nelson

'Liquid Gold'

Pavilion Theatre, Saturday 14th March 7.30pm

Award winning standup Mark Nelson brings his latest show of cutting observations to the Pavilion Theatre. Liquid Gold previewed at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the GICF is getting the polished version as part of Nelson's UK tour. Having seen an early version I'm confident in recommending Liquid Gold as a must-see this festival.

Amanda Dwyer

'I Did Something Bad'

The Wee Room at Glasgow Stand, Sunday 22nd March, 3pm

Glasgow comic Amanda Dwyer brings her 5-star show 'I Did Something Bad' to GICF as she combines the traumas with her trademark dark standup.Tackling the raw realities of miscarriage, finding light in the dark and unleashing her feminist fury, Amanda Dwyer is a force to be reckoned with.





Alana Jackson

'Last Orders'

Oran Mor, Sunday 22nd March, 7.30pm

A hometown show for Glaswegian Alana Jackson, who made waves with her Edinburgh Fringe debut in 2025 after winning prestigious comedy competition 'So You Think You're Funny?' in 2024. Her debut show is told with Alana's down-to-earth style as she takes on tales of growing up in Glasgow, moving to london and working/drinking in pubs and the characters she has met along the way.





Sabina

'Hide & Seek (Approval) (WIP)'

Gael & Grain, Saturday 14th March, 1.30pm

With slots on BBC Asian Network radio, BBC Three and BBC Scotland, Sabina blends masterful storytelling with sharp takes on growing up across Pakistan, the Middle East and Scotland, and feeling like she didn't belong anywhere. A unique voice in Scotland's stand-up scene!





Jack Docherty

'No Apologies'

King's Theatre, Sunday 22nd March 7pm

Star of BBC Scotland's Scot Squad and his own spin-off show The Chief, Scottish star Jack Docherty returns with fan-favourite sketches and hilarious new jokes as Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson. The critically acclaimed, sell-out show will see The Chief dissect the state of the nation covering everything from politics to policing, bams to biscuits.

Kim Blythe

'Cowboy'

Citizens Theatre, Friday 20th March, 7.30pm

One of Scotland's most exciting rising stars, Kim Blythe's biggest hometown show to date will take place in the newly refurbed Citizens Theatre. The Glasgow star follows up a sold out Fringe run with one last rodeo for her show 'Cowboy' - a show about winging it through life.

Karen Dunbar

'The Glesga Special'

Citizens Theatre, Wednesday 25th March, 7.30pm

An iconic comedy star, none other than Karen Dunbar will take to the Citizens Theatre stage at GICF, following a hugely successful Hogmanay reunion for 'Almost Angelic' at the beginning of 2026. From the award winning Karen Dunbar show and Chewin' the Fat and to the Glasgow Panto and West End Theatre, Karen has done it all and this homecoming show is sure to be unmissable.

Ifrah Qureshi

'48 Flaws of Power'

Tennent's Bar, Saturday 14th March, 3.30pm

Edinburgh based new comic Ifrah Qureshi takes on everyday prejudices, middle child syndrome and themes of identity with her sharp social commentary, cementing her as a name to watch in Scotland's stand-up circuit. Starting off her stand-up career in GICF's free 'Introduction to Comedy' course back in 2024, taught by comedy legend Viv Gee, Ifrah's rising star status is well deserved.

Tickets for the Glasgow International Comedy Festival are onsale now.

Photo credit: Elaine Livingstone

