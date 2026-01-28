Cape Town City Ballet to Stage David Nixon's DRACULA at Artscape in March 2026

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cape Town City Ballet will present David Nixon’s electrifying full-length adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula at Artscape from 13–29 March 2026.

Set to music by Alfred Schnittke, Arvo Pärt, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Michael Daugherty, Nixon originally created Dracula in 1999 for BalletMet and over the years it has become one of his most celebrated narrative ballets, acclaimed for its cinematic Gothic atmosphere, theatrical invention and physically daring choreography. David Nixon, who will direct this new production bespoke to Cape Town City Ballet, is also responsible for the set, stage and costume design, ensuring every element reflects his visionary interpretation. He will be working with a strong creative team that includes his favourite South African lighting designer, Faheem Bardien.

First published in 1897, Bram Stoker’s Dracula introduced the world to the legendary vampire Count Dracula and established many of the vampire genre’s enduring tropes. Set against the backdrop of Victorian England, both the novel and the ballet follow Jonathan Harker, a young solicitor sent to Transylvania to facilitate Count Dracula’s real estate transactions in England. What unfolds is a tale of suspense, horror and the supernatural as Dracula sets his sights on London, bringing female vampires, dark intrigue and a dramatic battle between good and evil. The powerful orchestrations heighten the drama, creating a sound world that is both modern and richly Gothic, perfectly in sync with vivid dramatic scenes and Nixon’s choreography that was described by the British Theatre Guide as 'exquisite… powerfully capturing the burgeoning romantic fascination between the two characters.'

Commenting on his production, Nixon, who stepped in as interim Artistic Director of Cape Town City Ballet in 2023, said “It’s great to be back with CTCB for this season of Dracula; I am so grateful to Tracy Li and Tasneem Allie for inviting me back to Cape Town to re-stage this favourite production of mine. My time in Cape Town was short but I fell in love with the company and am excited to be once again working with the dancers.”

Renewed international attention for Dracula followed Northern Ballet’s 2019 re-staging that was filmed and screened in cinemas across Europe, and later broadcast on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, introducing the work to a wider global audience. Says Tracy Li, Artistic Manager of Cape Town City Ballet, “We’re thrilled to bring David’s Dracula to Cape Town, a ballet that allows our dancers to explore both raw physicality and intense storytelling.”

Offering a rare blend of theatrical immediacy and visceral dance storytelling, Dracula continues to captivate both devoted ballet audiences and newcomers alike. Tickets cost from R180 to R450 through Webtickets and the Artscape box office.