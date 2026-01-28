Cast and Creative Team Set For AVENUE Q West End Return

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The full cast and creative team have been announced for the West End return of Avenue Q, bringing the original Broadway puppets to the Shaftesbury Theatre for a strictly limited season from Friday 20 March 2026 to Saturday 29 August 2026.

The production will star Emily Benjamin as Kate Monster and Lucy The Slut, Noah Harrison as Princeton and Rod, Meg Hateley as Mrs T and Bad Idea Bear, Oliver Jacobson as Brian, Charlie McCullagh as Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Bad Idea Bear, Amelia Kinu Muus as Christmas Eve and Dionne Ward-Anderson as Gary Coleman.

The company is completed by Jasmine Beel, Jonathan Carlton, Angelis Hunt, Lesley Lemon, Jessica Niles Kadi and Joshua Williams-Ward.

Director Jason Moore said, “From the beginning, Avenue Q has been defined by singular, standout young comedy performers – and this new company continues that tradition! This dynamic group of actors brings exceptional talent and inventive spirit to the stage, bringing perspectives to the show in ways that feel both thrillingly fresh and perfectly timed for today's London audiences. I can't wait for audiences to see them in action!”

The anniversary production is directed by the original award-winning Broadway director Jason Moore, has music & lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty, music orchestrations and arrangements by Stephen Oremus original Broadway puppets, conceived and designed by Rick Lyon and set design by Anna Louizos. Joined by new UK based creative team members will see choreography by Ebony Molina, costume design by Jean Chan, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Paul Groothuis, video design by Nina Dunn for Pixellux, puppetry coaching by Iestyn Evans and Andy Heath for Talk to the Hand Puppets and casting by Pearson Casting CDG. Original West End company member Julie Atherton will serve as Associate Director on the production, with musical direction by Benjamin Holder.

Fresh out of college and searching for his purpose, Princeton ends up in a shabby apartment on New York's rundown Avenue Q. He quickly meets his new and colourful neighbours where together they navigate the life struggles of work, love and paying the bills in their own hilarious way.

Irreverent and irresistible, Avenue Q is the mischievous and charming musical full of infectious songs and loveable characters that will leave you smiling for days.

Avenue Q first opened in the West End in 2006 at the Noël Coward Theatre, before transferring to the Gielgud Theatre, followed by the Wyndham's Theatre, where it played its final performance on 30 October 2010. A special concert production was performed at the Sondheim Theatre in 2024 to celebrate the show's 18th anniversary.