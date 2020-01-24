Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, February 13, 2020
"Everyone's a Winner" - When Wade has a bad date with Natalie's friend's mother, Natalie ends up paying the price. Also, Forrest finds unusual ways to fill his time during his unemployment, and Ben has a conflict with his daughter Sahai's (Princess K. Mapp) basketball coach, on THE UNICORN, Thursday, Feb. 13 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.
As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.
With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.
