Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ULTIMATE SURFER on ABC - Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Alliances and rivalries will be front and center in “The Ultimate Surfer” as men and women compete in individual and team challenges.
The eight remaining surfers share their stoke and give SURFING lessons to Bachelor Nation fan favorites Hannah Ann Sluss and Mike Johnson.
Later, the surfers light up the night with a beach party and groovy nighttime surf session under the moonlight. In the Floaters Wave Challenge, surfers with the longest hang time and creativity will avoid the Surf Off and ultimately, elimination, on an all-new episode of "The Ultimate Surfer." (TV-PG, DL)
