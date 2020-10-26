Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The show airs at 9:01 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Ken Jeong, permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and an additional rotating panel of celebrity detectives must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with a musical superstar, Donny Osmond, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck in the all-new "Episode 5: Donny Osmond, Bob Saget, Finesse Mitchell, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton" episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Wednesday, Nov. 4 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (VOI-103) (TV-PG D, L)

Embarking on its fourth season, Emmy-nominated THE MASKED SINGER is the #1 show on television, drawing a massive audience of nearly 24 million viewers in its post-Super Bowl Season Three premiere. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Four boasts 16 star-studded celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks unlike anything the franchise has seen before. The Snow Owls will take the stage as the first-ever two-headed duet costume featuring two people, and the Baby Alien costume gestured by a hand puppet.

The Season Four contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Academy Award nomination, and one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People.

With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.

THE MASKED SINGER was developed for the U.S. and is executive-produced by Craig Plestis ("Minute to Win It," "The Winner Is"). James Breen ("American Idol," SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Rosie Seitchik and Nick Cannon also serve as executive producers.