Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, February 5, 2020

When the first group of contestants take the stage again, Jason Biggs (OUTMATCHED, "Orange Is The New Black") joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, as they guess who is under each mask. Eighteen celebrity singers wearing all-new custom-made costumes will perform, as America tries to guess who they are! The Season Three contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy Nominations, 88 Gold Records, 11 SUPER BOWL appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records. One singer will be unmasked in the all-new "The Playoffs: Group A" episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Feb 5 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MS-302) (TV-14 D, L).

THE MASKED SINGER is television's #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Two boasts 16 celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The Flamingo, The Leopard and The Egg.

With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It's not a "whodunit," it's a "whosungit!"





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

THE MASKED SINGER was developed for the U.S. and is executive-produced by Craig Plestis ("Minute to Win It," "The Winner Is"). Izzie Pick Ibarra ("Dancing with the Stars," "Breaking Pointe") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Nick Cannon, Rosie Seitchik, Nikki Gillingham and Deena Katz also serve as executive producers.