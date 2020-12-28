Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED DANCER on FOX - Wednesday, January 6, 2021

The guessing game continues as the second and final group of five characters are introduced, "Group B!" The celebrities are shrouded in five all-new costumes and dance their way through the competition, as clues are dropped among their routines. Guess alongside host Craig Robinson and panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale. Between all of the celebrity dancers, they've amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy® Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances. Meet the second group of five masked dancers in the all-new "Group B Premiere - New Year, New Mask! (Who Dis?)" episode of THE MASKED DANCER airing Wednesday, Jan. 6 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MDA-102) (TV-PG D, L)

FOX takes TV's #1 entertainment show and adds a little twist. Based on the smash hit FOX series, THE MASKED SINGER, and inspired by a popular segment featured on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," all-new celebrity competition series THE MASKED DANCER will be hosted by comedian Craig Robinson. Joining the show as panelists are THE MASKED SINGER and I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE's Ken Jeong, world-famous choreographer and singer Paula Abdul, actor and the former "Giraffe" mask on THE MASKED SINGER, Brian Austin Green, and actress and singer Ashley Tisdale.

THE MASKED DANCER will feature celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together, spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit. Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks. Between all of the celebrity competitors on the show, they've amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy® Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.