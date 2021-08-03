Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, August 21, 2021

The St. Bonaventure team travels to Guatemala on a surgical mission to help patients at a rural hospital. Once there, the team faces a small community that is in desperate need of their help but are assigned the daunting task of identifying who they can help most. And while Shaun seems to be thriving in Guatemala, Lea is still struggling with the loss of her baby. (TV-14) (OAD: 5/31/21)Guest starring is Osvaldo Benavides as Dr. Mateo Rendon Osma, Shalyn Ferdinand as Dr. Heather Boyd, Allegra Fulton as Dr. Karla Saravia and Esmeralda Pimentel as Nurse Ana Morales."Venga" was written by Liz Friedman and directed by Mike Listo.Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit.As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.