Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, October 31, 2022

Shaun, Asher and Powell treat a young patient on Halloween with a rare hereditary disease, sending them down an uncharted path. Meanwhile, Glassman and Shaun must overcome their differences to work together to try and find a solution for Lim's paralysis.Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives.All while planning a wedding, season five sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.Watch a preview of the new episode here: