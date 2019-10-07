Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, October 21, 2019
"First Case, Second Base" - Dr. Shaun Murphy has been assigned his first surgery by Dr. Audrey Lim. However, Dr. Marcus Andrews questions whether he is really ready. Meanwhile as Dr. Claire Brown continues to avoid her complicated emotions about her mother, she and Dr. Morgan Reznick have a patient whose diagnosis has them doubting his story on an original episode of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, OCT. 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.
Guest starring is Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler, Dylan Kingwell as Steve Murphy, Aidan Kahn as Curtis Murphrees, Nefetari Spencer as Teal Murphrees and Stacie Greenwell as Beth Eckert.
"First Case, Second Base" was written by David Hoselton and directed by Rebecca Moline.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, October 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, October 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 10/7-10/11
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.
Guest starring is Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler, Dylan Kingwell as Steve Murphy, Aidan Kahn as Curtis Murphrees, Nefetari Spencer as Teal Murphrees and Stacie Greenwell as Beth Eckert.
"First Case, Second Base" was written by David Hoselton and directed by Rebecca Moline.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.