Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, May 10, 2021
Guest starring is Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke and Veronice Cartwright as Maxine Stanley.
Shaun struggles with his role as Lea's partner after COMPLICATIONS arise with the pregnancy and his instincts as a medical professional kick in. Meanwhile, Dr. Park, Dr. Andrews and Asher disagree on how to address an elderly patient's wishes. (TV-14)
Guest starring is Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke and Veronice Cartwright as Maxine Stanley.
"Dr. Ted" was written by Patti Carr and Sam Chanse, and directed by Anne Renton.
Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.
Guest starring is Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke and Veronice Cartwright as Maxine Stanley.
"Dr. Ted" was written by Patti Carr and Sam Chanse, and directed by Anne Renton.
Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.