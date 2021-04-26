Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, May 10, 2021

Guest starring is Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke and Veronice Cartwright as Maxine Stanley.

Apr. 26, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, May 10, 2021 Shaun struggles with his role as Lea's partner after COMPLICATIONS arise with the pregnancy and his instincts as a medical professional kick in. Meanwhile, Dr. Park, Dr. Andrews and Asher disagree on how to address an elderly patient's wishes. (TV-14)

Guest starring is Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke and Veronice Cartwright as Maxine Stanley.

"Dr. Ted" was written by Patti Carr and Sam Chanse, and directed by Anne Renton.

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Annelise May Baker
Annelise May Baker
Jack Sippel
Jack Sippel
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for New Doc ITS NOT A BURDEN Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for New Doc IT'S NOT A BURDEN

VIDEO: Maroon 5 Performs Beautiful Mistakes on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Photo

VIDEO: Maroon 5 Performs 'Beautiful Mistakes' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for NINE PERFECT STRANGERS on Hulu Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for NINE PERFECT STRANGERS on Hulu

STAND BY ME Returns to Cinemas Nationwide May 23 & 26 Photo

STAND BY ME Returns to Cinemas Nationwide May 23 & 26


From This Author TV Scoop