Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 8, 2021

Feb. 22, 2021  
After bringing in an incredibly unique and complicated spinal surgery, Dr. Aaron Glassman challenges the residents for an opportunity to join him in the operating room. Meanwhile, Shaun and Morgan disagree on how to treat a comatose patient with a cancerous tumor. (TV-14)

Guest starring is Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique Guerin, Bria Samoné Henderson and Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke.

"We're All Crazy Sometimes" was written by David Hoselton and David Renaud, and directed by Mike Listo.

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.

