Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 22, 2021

Guest starring is Brian Marc as Enrique Guerin, Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, and Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke.

Mar. 8, 2021  
When a renowned surgeon comes to St. Bonaventure for treatment, the team's enthusiasm is quickly overshadowed by the doctor's behavior. After studying his case, Dr. Shaun Murphy sees a pattern he recognizes. Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea are forced to make a life-changing decision that will alter the course of their relationship.

Guest starring is Brian Marc as Enrique Guerin, Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke, Christian Clemenson as Dr. Silas Chambers, John Hensley as Oscar and Onahoua Rodriguez as Ana.

"Teeny Blue Eyes" was written by Peter Blake and Mark Rozeman, and directed by Rebecca Moline.

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.


