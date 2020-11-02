Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

"Dee-Vorced" - Beverly's meddling in Adam's relationship with Brea leads to a confrontation with her divorced mother, Vicki. Meanwhile, Barry struggles to reunite the JTP following his breakup with Ren on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu."The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.Guest starring is Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Stephen Tobolowsky as Principal Ball, Dan Bakkedahl as Mr. Woodburn, Brea Bee as Vicki Bee and Deep Rai as Wawa clerk.The teleplay for "Dee-Vorced" was written by Bill Callahan from a story by Bill Callahan and Adam F. Goldberg, and directed by Lew Schneider.Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, Bill Callahan, David Guarascio and Annie Mebane are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.

