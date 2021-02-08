Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Beverly enlists the help of BARRY and Erica to teach Adam to be more assertive, but Adam feels guilty after taking it too far. Meanwhile, Murray resolves to be a better friend after learning that Vic doesn't think he can confide in him. (TV-PG, L)

Guest starring is David Koechner as Bill, Cedric Yarbrough as Vic, Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Richard Kind as Formica Mike, Kenny Ridwan as DAVE Kim, Stephen Tobolowsky as Principal Ball, Dan Bakkedahl as Mr. Woodburn, Zach Callison as Corbett and Artemis Pebdani as Helen.

"The Lasagna You Deserve" was written by Mike Sikowitz and directed by Eric Dean Seaton.

The Goldbergs return! Everyone's favorite '80s family is back and radder than ever. This season is bound to be historic as meddling Mama Beverly and delightful curmudgeon Murray are faced with an (almost) empty nest! Last year, eldest kid Erica decided the life of wanna-be rockstar wasn't for her, so she set her sights on heading back to school and actually trying this time. Meanwhile, Hot-tempered middle child BARRY has graduated and is ready to move on from his longtime love, Lainey Lewis, and reinvent himself in college. The only catch is that both Erica and BARRY are headed to the same school! That leaves the youngest and resident geek Adam as the only Goldberg child left in the house. Adam's year will be LEGENDARY too as he navigates life as a nerdy upperclassmen, while still facing nefarious bullies, social anxieties and maybe even the return of a "first" love he thought moved away. As Beverly zeroes her smothering powers in on her last schmoopie at home, Murray, too, will find the house eerily quiet without most of his moron kids running around. When he realizes he may have squandered the majority of their childhood sitting in his recliner, he decides to make a real effort for the first time in his life. Of course, Erica's lovable goof of a boyfriend Geoff Schwartz is back, eager to kick off the gap year he decided to take to relax and spend some quality time with his stressed out college girlfriend.

As always, rounding out the Goldberg clan is beloved grandfather Al "Pops" Solomon. Pops will remain the treasured, reliable patriarch of the Goldberg crew, steadfast in his TIMELESS wisdom, giant heart and appetite for deli to match.