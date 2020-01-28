Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, February 12, 2020
"Preventa Mode" - When Erica and Barry receive the same grade in class, Erica knows something's up and finds out something very interesting about her brother. Meanwhile, Beverly gets involved to help Adam win his crush as a date for the upcoming Cupid Couples' Skate at William Penn Academy on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Natalie Alyn Lind as Dana, Matt Cornett as Andrew Gallery, Miranda Cosgrove as Elana Reid and Tommy Lee as Professor Lee.
"Preventa Mode" was written by Bill Callahan and directed by Vern Davidson.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
