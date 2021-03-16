Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, March 31, 2021
“Money, Booze and Lies” was written by Debby Wolfe and directed by Lynda Tarryk.
Becky meets up with an old friend and feels pressured to impress him while Dan questions his position at the hardware store, leading to a massive fight between him and Ben. (TV-PG, DL)
Guest starring is Darien Sills-Evans as Mike.
After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.
The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.
