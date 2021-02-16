Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Mark is stressed out and feeling sick, convinced he has COVID-19. Meanwhile, Becky and Harris team up to confront Josh who has been "ghosting" Harris; and when Jackie visits Roseanne's grave, she finds an appalling headstone right NEXT to it and sets out to make it right.

Guest starring is Milo Manheim as Josh.

"A Stomach Ache, A Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake" was written by Emily Wilson and directed by Michael Arden.

After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.