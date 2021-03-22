Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Darlene learns some shocking news about an old friend, and THE CONNERS family comes together to help someone close to them.

Guest starring is Linda Bisesti as Mrs. Tilden.

"A Fast Car, A Sudden Loss, and A Slow Decline" was written by Bruce Helford and directed by Jean Sagal.

After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.