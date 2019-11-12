Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, November 26, 2019
"Lanford, Toilet of Sin" - Jackie is faced with a difficult decision that brings THE FAMILY and community together. Meanwhile, Becky starts working a new late-night shift at Casita Bonita, and Darlene goes to EXTREME MEASURES to mend her relationship with Harris on "The Conners," TUESDAY, NOV. 26 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.
Guest starring is Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, Eliza Bennett as Odessa and Estelle Parsons as Bev.
"Lanford, Toilet of Sin" was written by Bruce Helford and directed by Gail Mancuso.
"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AFV on ABC - Sunday, December 1, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, November 29, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, November 29, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Thursday, November 28, 2019
The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.
Guest starring is Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, Eliza Bennett as Odessa and Estelle Parsons as Bev.
"Lanford, Toilet of Sin" was written by Bruce Helford and directed by Gail Mancuso.
"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.