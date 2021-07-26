Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Sunday, August 15, 2021

Ken Jennings returns this week as The Chaser as three new competitors step up to the board.

Jul. 26, 2021  
Will they be caught, or will they beat The Chaser? (TV-PG, L)

"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.


