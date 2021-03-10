Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, March 15, 2021
As the landmark 25th season comes to a close, the two final women will meet Matt's family and enjoy one last date before he hands out the final rose. After all this, Matt's mind seems made up, but when a shocking last-minute development threatens to alter the course of his entire journey, will he give in to his fears or let his heart lead the way? Find out on the season finale of "The Bachelor." (TV-PG, DL)
After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for "The Bachelorette," Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor." Matt is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging LEGION of fans can't wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time during this historic season.
Monday's No. 1 broadcast program last season in Adults 18-49, "The Bachelor" is the original primetime romance reality series that dominates TV ratings and has become a pop-culture phenomenon.
