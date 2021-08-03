Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Wednesday, August 18, 2021
“Good Morning America”’s Michael Strahan hosts “The $100,000 Pyramid.”
Ginger Zee (ABC's "Good Morning America") faces off against actress Dascha Polanco followed by Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan ("The Real Housewives of New York City"). (TV-14, DL)
"The $100,000 Pyramid" is a TIMELESS word-association game in which two celebrities partner with contestants from across the country in a race against the clock, all hoping to make it to the winner's circle and take home the ultimate prize of $100,000.
"The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and is taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Vin Rubino.
