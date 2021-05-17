Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 DOLLAR PYRAMID on ABC - Wednesday, June 2, 2021
“The $100,000 Pyramid” is a timeless word-association game in which two celebrities partner with contestants from across the country.
Michael Strahan returns as host of "The $100,000 Pyramid" and he's bringing the hottest names in film, TV, sports, entertainment and comedy with him to ABC Wednesday nights. This week, "Saturday Night Live" stars Rachel Dratch and Chris Redd compete for the winner's circle, and Dr. Mehmet Oz squares off against his daughter Daphne Oz. (TV-14, D)
"The $100,000 Pyramid" is a TIMELESS word-association game in which two celebrities partner with contestants from across the country in a race against the clock, all hoping to make it to the winner's circle and take home the ultimate prize of $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michael Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid."
"The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and is taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Vin Rubino.
