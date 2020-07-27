Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TELL ME A STORY on THE CW - Tuesday, August 11, 2020
The Episode Will Air From 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS - Fed up with the police investigation, Jordan's (James Wolk) need for answers quickly veers toward obsession, which concerns Tim (Sam Jaeger). Kayla (Danielle Campbell) is determined to keep her and Nick's (Billy Magnussen) relationship a secret, but Ethan's (guest star Rarmian Newton) jealousy threatens to derail her plans. Meanwhile, Hannah (Dania Ramirez) makes a stunning discovery and she and Gabe (Davi Santos) must come up with a plan (#103). Lastly, Eddie (Paul Wesley) asks Mitch (Michael Raymond-James) for help and they turn to Sam (Dorian Crossmond Missick) for answers. Also starring Kim Cattrall. The episode was written by Hollie Overton and directed by Mark Tonderai. Original airdate 8/11/2020. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TELL ME A STORY takes the world's most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves "The Three Little Pigs," "Little Red Riding Hood" and "Hansel and Gretel" into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.
The series stars James Wolk ("Goliath," "Zoo," "Lonestar") as Jordan Evans, Billy Magnussen ("Get Shorty," "Black Mirror," "American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson") as Nick Simpson, Dania Ramirez ("Once Upon A Time," "Off The Menu") as Hannah Perez, Danielle Campbell ("The Originals," "Famous in Love") as Kayla Powell, Dorian Crossmond Missick ("Southland," "Animal Kingdom") as Sam, Michael Raymond-James ("True Blood," "Once Upon A Time") as Mitch Longo, Davi Santos ("Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers") as Gabe Perez, Sam Jaeger ("The Handmaid's Tale," "Parenthood") as Tim Powell, Zabryna Guevara ("Gotham," "The Get Down") as Detective Garcia, with Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries," "Medal of Honor") as Eddie Longo and Kim Cattrall ("Sex and the City," "Sensitive Skin") as Colleen Powell.
From Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment, TELL ME A STORY is written and executive produced by Kevin Williamson ("The Vampire Diaries," "Scream" franchise) alongside Aaron Kaplan ("American Housewife," "The Chi"), Dana Honor ("A Million Little Things," "Carol's Second Act") and Liz Friedlander ("The Rookie," "The Vampire Diaries"), who directs and executive produces the first two episodes. TELL ME A STORY is based on a format created by Marcos Osorio Vidal in collaboration with Gustavo Malajovich and Hernan Goldfrid. The series was produced by Gonzalo Cilley and Andres Tovar of Resonant and originally aired on the Spanish television network Antena tres.
