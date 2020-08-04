Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TASKMASTER on THE CW - Sunday, August 16, 2020
The episode airs from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET.
LEADER OF THE PACK - It's Lou Sanders who leads the pack at this early stage of the season, but there's a long journey ahead for the five comics hoping to claim Greg Davies's gilded head. With the Taskmaster's keen admin enthusiast, Alex Horne, recording events, Joe Thomas struggles with the definition of a mammal, Iain Stirling devises an explosive chemistry experiment and Sian Gibson sends a NSFW text to Greg. The episode was directed by Andy Devonshire. Original airdate 8/16/2020.
Every episode of TASKMASTER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
ASKMASTER is an International Emmy and triple BAFTA nominated comedy game show starring comedian and actor Greg Davies in the title role of the all-powerful Taskmaster, who issues simple comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants - usually comedians - with Alex Horne (the show creator) acting as the Taskmaster's assistant. The tasks - usually performed in isolation, but occasionally in teams - are designed to encourage the players to think laterally and creatively.
TASKMASTER is from Avalon ("Breeders," "Everything's Gonna Be Okay," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Catastrophe") with executive producers Alex Horne, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Andy Devonshire (who also serves as the series' director) with Hilary Rosen for UKTV.
