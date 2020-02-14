Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR on CBS - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
@SurvivorCBS
"It's Like a Survivor Economy" - One castaway is out for blood after realizing their closest ally was sent to the Edge of Extinction. Also, another castaway must dig themselves out after letting information slip, on SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, Wednesday, Feb. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).
The following are THE 20 returning winners competing in SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR:
Adam Klein (28)
Winner of "Millennials vs. Gen-X" (2016)
Ben Driebergen (36)
Winner of "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers" (2017)
Danni Boatwright (43)
Winner of "Guatemala" (2005)
Denise Stapley (48)
Winner of "Philippines" (2012)
Ethan Zohn (45)
Winner of "Africa" (2001)
Jeremy Collins (41)
Winner of "Second Chance" (2015)
Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)
Winner of "One World" (2012)
Michele Fitzgerald (29)
Winner of "Kaôh Rōng" (2016)
Nick Wilson (28)
Winner of "David vs. Goliath" (2018)
Parvati Shallow (36)
Winner of "Fans vs. Favorites" (2008)
Rob Mariano (43)
Winner of "Redemption Island" (2011)
Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)
Winner of "Pearl Islands" (2003) & "Heroes vs. Villains" (2010)
Sarah Lacina (34)
Winner of "Game Changers" (2017)
Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)
Winner of "South Pacific" (2011)
Anthony "Tony" Vlachos (45)
Winner of "Cagayan" (2014)
Tyson Apostol (39)
Winner of "Blood vs. Water" (2013)
Wendell Holland (35)
Winner of "Ghost Island" (2018)
Yul Kwon (44)
Winner of "Cook Islands" (2006)
Edge of Extinction:
Natalie Anderson (33)
Winner of "San Juan del Sur" (2014)
Amber Mariano (40)
Winner of "All-Stars" (2004)
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.
The 40th installment of the groundbreaking series coincides with its 20-year anniversary.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR on CBS - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, March 6, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MACGYVER on CBS - Friday, February 28, 2020
The following are THE 20 returning winners competing in SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR:
Adam Klein (28)
Winner of "Millennials vs. Gen-X" (2016)
Ben Driebergen (36)
Winner of "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers" (2017)
Danni Boatwright (43)
Winner of "Guatemala" (2005)
Denise Stapley (48)
Winner of "Philippines" (2012)
Ethan Zohn (45)
Winner of "Africa" (2001)
Jeremy Collins (41)
Winner of "Second Chance" (2015)
Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)
Winner of "One World" (2012)
Michele Fitzgerald (29)
Winner of "Kaôh Rōng" (2016)
Nick Wilson (28)
Winner of "David vs. Goliath" (2018)
Parvati Shallow (36)
Winner of "Fans vs. Favorites" (2008)
Rob Mariano (43)
Winner of "Redemption Island" (2011)
Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)
Winner of "Pearl Islands" (2003) & "Heroes vs. Villains" (2010)
Sarah Lacina (34)
Winner of "Game Changers" (2017)
Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)
Winner of "South Pacific" (2011)
Anthony "Tony" Vlachos (45)
Winner of "Cagayan" (2014)
Tyson Apostol (39)
Winner of "Blood vs. Water" (2013)
Wendell Holland (35)
Winner of "Ghost Island" (2018)
Yul Kwon (44)
Winner of "Cook Islands" (2006)
Edge of Extinction:
Natalie Anderson (33)
Winner of "San Juan del Sur" (2014)
Amber Mariano (40)
Winner of "All-Stars" (2004)
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.
The 40th installment of the groundbreaking series coincides with its 20-year anniversary.