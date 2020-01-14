Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERSTORE on NBC - Thursday, January 30, 2020
01/30/2020 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : Sandra and Jerry are getting married! When Jonah's attempt to help the caterers and Dina's obsession with wedding security threaten to derail it all, it falls to Amy to make sure Sandra's big day isn't ruined. Garrett struggles with what to say in his Best Man toast, while Mateo finds that starting a new relationship may be more complicated than he thought.
America Ferrera and Ben Feldman star in the hilarious workplace comedy "Superstore," about a unique family of employees at a supersized megastore. "Superstore" centers around Amy (Ferrera), who recently was promoted to be the store manager and is the glue holding the place together, and Jonah (Feldman), a dreamer determined to prove work doesn't have to be boring. Their fellow associates include the sardonic Garrett (Colton Dunn), the sweet and clueless Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom), and the perpetually dismissed Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi). Also on the team are Glenn (Mark McKinney), who stepped down as manager in an attempt to have more family time, and Dina (Lauren Ash), the aggressive assistant manager who enforces CLOUD 9 policy with an iron fist. Mateo (Nico Santos) was also part of the team, recently as the self-promoted floor supervisor, until being detained due to his undocumented status.
"Superstore" was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer with America Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad. Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.
"Superstore" is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.
