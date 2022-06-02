Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Wednesday, June 8, 2022
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, June 8 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The fourth week of auditions continues as some dancers move forward to the choreography round and some go home on the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, as highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.
Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition. The series will be judged by a dynamic new judging panel - welcoming home Stephen "tWitch" Boss, alongside Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-nominated artist Matthew Morrison and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa. The season also features returning host Cat Deeley. See which dancers have what it takes in the all-new "The Big Cut - Choreography Round" episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, June 8 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The 17th season of the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition. Hosted by Cat Deeley, this season will introduce a new dynamic judging panel - welcoming home Stephen "tWitch" Boss, alongside Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-nominated artist Matthew Morrison and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa.
Over the course of its 16 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is FROM Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also serves as showrunner.
Watch a preview of the new season here:
