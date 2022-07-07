Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Wednesday, July 13, 2022

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, July 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 7, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Wednesday, July 13, 2022 And then there were eight! The Top Four dancers FROM last week will pick their partners and dance in random genres. Then, all eight dancers will showcase their talents in solo rounds to win over the audience and our expert panel of judges. Two dancers will face elimination and only six will remain in the all-new "Turn Back Time" episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, July 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The 17th season of the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition. Hosted by Cat Deeley, this season will introduce a new dynamic judging panel - welcoming home Stephen "tWitch" Boss, alongside author and producer Leah Remini and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa.

Over the course of its 16 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is FROM 19 Entertainment (a part of Sony Pictures Television) and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also serves as showrunner.

Watch a preview here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop

... (read more about this author)

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Thursday, July 7, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS!, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 7, 2022! Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new revival of the popular game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! Watch a preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 6, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 6, 2022! This week, the chefs face their first mystery box challenge of the season. Season Seven winner, Vegas restaurant owner and cocktail connoisseur Shaun O’Neale returns to the MASTERCHEF kitchen. Watch a clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Wednesday, July 6, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 6, 2022! The second round of auditions begins on the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, as highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcase their talents. Watch a clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 6, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 6, 2022! In the first elimination round of the season, all 20 chefs must cook something inspired by the dish that originally sent them home. Watch a clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Tuesday, July 5, 2022
June 30, 2022

Get all the scoop on FANTASY ISLAND, airing on FOX on Tuesday, July 5, 2022! This summer, FOX travels to FANTASY ISLAND, with an all-new version of the classic show. Plus, watch a preview now!