Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, October 2, 2019
"Graham Fought the Bones and the Bones Won" - Will feels like everything is changing as Sophie returns home from camp a seemingly different person and as he loses out on being room parent to Douglas. Meanwhile, Miggy gets a new temp job at Angie's law firm to help him earn more money to go toward Jack's preschool costs, but he ends up discovering he may like the position more than anyone expected, on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is Adam Brody as Derek, Sarah Yarkin as Homily Pronstroller and Lance Bass as Lance Bass.
"Graham Fought the Bones and the Bones Won" was written by Berkley Johnson and directed by Fred Savage.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
