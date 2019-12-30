Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, January 15, 2020
"Welcome to Hilltop!" - Struggling with unexpected news from Ron's new wife, Sharon, Poppy uses an adventure with Angie to help distract herself from facing her emotions. Meanwhile, Sophie takes on Hilltop, protesting leaving Pete the parrot at school over the three-day weekend, causing Will and Douglas to clash over their stances on activism on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is Sarah Yarkin as Ms. Homily Pronstroller, Laci Mosley as Sharon, Patricia Belcher as Vice Principal Yarble and Nick Hargrove as Brian.
"Welcome to Hilltop!" was written by Dani Shank and directed by Daryl Wein.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, January 19, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, January 15, 2020
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is Sarah Yarkin as Ms. Homily Pronstroller, Laci Mosley as Sharon, Patricia Belcher as Vice Principal Yarble and Nick Hargrove as Brian.
"Welcome to Hilltop!" was written by Dani Shank and directed by Daryl Wein.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.