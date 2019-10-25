Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, November 10, 2019
"1109" - An immigrant who once lived in a refugee camp and her husband, who now live in Huntington Beach, California, present their kid's shoe company that is designed to be fashionable and save money; entrepreneurs from Long Lake, Minnesota, introduce their fashion line for customers who want to be twins with their best friends; an entrepreneur from Burbank, California, pitches his kitchen tool which sparks a lively debate among the Sharks regarding peanut butter. Finally, a family of entrepreneurs from Gulf Shores, Alabama, introduces the Sharks to "freak shakes" on "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, NOV. 10 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
In a "Shark Tank" update, entrepreneurs Bryan Cantrell from San Diego, California, and Brent Davidson from Orem, Utah, update their investor Robert Herjavec on Radiate, a recycled soy wax candle that when lit, creates a bonfire-like flame.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John.
