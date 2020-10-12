Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, October 23, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

"1202" - An entrepreneur from San Francisco, California, tries to show the Sharks the upside of investing in her women's undergarment subscription service.A chef from Falls Church, Virginia, thinks he's found the recipe for success when he brings out his effortless approach to a classic breakfast meal.An entrepreneur from New York City shows the Sharks her eco-friendly alternative to collecting dog waste, while a scientist and former competitive body builder from West Orange, New Jersey, asks the Sharks to work it out as he pitches his healthy take on a beloved snack food on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, OCT. 23 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Guest Shark Kendra Scott.

