Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, December 4, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

"1207" - Cousins from Houston, Texas, prove it's go big or go home with their line of giant, inflatable holiday ornaments. A husband and wife from Normal, Illinois, have come up with a solution for his lingering in the bathroom. An entrepreneur from Salt Lake City, Utah, shares his unique way to shred on the slopes, while an entrepreneur from Windham, New Hampshire, alerts the Sharks to a safety hazard for kids in the winter on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, DEC. 4 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

In a "Shark Tank" update, season seven entrepreneur Evan Lutz updates us on how his Baltimore, Maryland-based, mission-oriented produce delivery service, Hungry Harvest, is stepping up to address food insecurity during the global pandemic with some help from his investor, Robert Herjavec.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran.