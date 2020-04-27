Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Monday, April 13, 2020
"Clueless" - Lainey has a difficult choice regarding her relationship with Barry and her friendship with CB. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor and Julie are put in a tough parenting position when Toby is invited to prom as a freshman by a senior on the season finale of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Brett Dier as CB and Haneefah Wood as Wilma.
Guest starring is Chloe Bridges as Paloma, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Mason McNulty as Toby, Unicorn Rose as Veronica, Sophie Landsman as Jessica, Haley Tju as Marni, Alyssa Jirrels as Dawn.
"Clueless" was written by Tom Hertz and directed by Andrew Secunda.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
