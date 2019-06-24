Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, July 11, 2019

"Buried Things" - When the wreckage of a plane crash is discovered in the jungle, it sparks the search for its passenger and a race to find Petra before it's too late on ABC's "Reef Break," THURSDAY, JULY 11 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Reef Break" stars Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra.

"Buried Things" was written by Mark Rosner and directed by Kieran Darcy-Smith.

"Reef Break" was created by Ken Sanzel. Mark Rosner, Poppy Montgomery, Steve Pearlman and Ruthanne Secunda are executive producers of the series.





