Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, April 3, 2020

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, APRIL 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests. Virtual interview guests include Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, author Max Brooks, actor Seth MacFarlane, musician and activist Willie Nelson, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders.



The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.





